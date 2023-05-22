Traeger Names Brendan Welch As EVP Of Engineering

(RTTNews) - Traeger, Inc. (COOK), which designs and sells wood pellet grills, announced on Monday that the company will be hiring Brendan Welch for the role of EVP of Engineering.

In this role, he will serve as the leader of product development and technical execution for Traeger.

Welch has over 20 years of consumer product experience and has previously worked at premium brands like Sonos Inc and Bose Corporation.

Monday, the stock closed at $3.62 in regular trading hours, up 6.16% or $0.21 a share, on The New York Stock Exchange.

