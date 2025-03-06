TRAEGER Earnings Results: $COOK Reports Quarterly Earnings

TRAEGER ($COOK) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, beating estimates of $0.01 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $168,640,000, beating estimates of $168,075,600 by $564,400.
TRAEGER Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of TRAEGER stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 581,097 shares (-65.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,388,821
- EAM INVESTORS, LLC removed 233,106 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $557,123
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 217,771 shares (+84.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $520,472
- FORMULA GROWTH LTD removed 134,110 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $320,522
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 120,136 shares (+758.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $287,125
- DIVERSIFY WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 78,299 shares (-47.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $187,134
- BOSUN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 69,335 shares (+267.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $165,710
