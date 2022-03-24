Markets
Traeger Decline Continues

(RTTNews) - Traeger, Inc. (COOK) shares are lower more than 13 percent on Thursday morning trade continuing a bearish trend since last November. The maker of the wood pellet grill fell more than 11 percent on Wednesday on lower sales outlook. The company was expecting 2022 sales in a range of $800-$850 million.

Currently, shares are at $7.58, down 13.86 percent from the previous close of $8.80 on a volume of 4,534,243. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $6.82-$32.59 on average volume of 960,880.

