Is Traeger (COOK) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Traeger (COOK) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Traeger is one of 259 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Traeger is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COOK's full-year earnings has moved 65.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that COOK has returned about 27.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 9.3%. As we can see, Traeger is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Acushnet (GOLF). The stock has returned 39.5% year-to-date.

In Acushnet's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Traeger is a member of the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 15.7% this year, meaning that COOK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Acushnet, however, belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry. Currently, this 24-stock industry is ranked #91. The industry has moved -6.6% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Traeger and Acushnet as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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Traeger, Inc. (COOK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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