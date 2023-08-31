Traeger (COOK) Price Target Increased by 35.46% to 5.41

The average one-year price target for Traeger (NYSE:COOK) has been revised to 5.41 / share. This is an increase of 35.46% from the prior estimate of 4.00 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.89% from the latest reported closing price of 4.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 192 funds or institutions reporting positions in Traeger. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 4.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COOK is 0.03%, a decrease of 0.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.17% to 78,761K shares. The put/call ratio of COOK is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 24,693K shares representing 19.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Trilantic Capital Management holds 17,987K shares representing 14.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 6,605K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,195K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,195K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Traeger Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Traeger Grills, headquartered in Salt Lake City, is the creator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, a versatile and easy to use outdoor cooking system. Traeger pellet grills use all-natural hardwood fuel to infuse food with flavorful smoke, making food taste delicious and most of all, memorable. Traeger pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power to provide 6-in-1 versatility; owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.