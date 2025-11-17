Traeger (COOK) Price Target Decreased by 11.02% to 1.59

The average one-year price target for Traeger (NYSE:COOK) has been revised to $1.59 / share. This is a decrease of 11.02% from the prior estimate of $1.78 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 74.84% from the latest reported closing price of $0.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 198 funds or institutions reporting positions in Traeger. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COOK is 0.12%, an increase of 1,044.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.57% to 51,577K shares. The put/call ratio of COOK is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 24,693K shares representing 18.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,579K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,500K shares , representing a decrease of 16.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COOK by 23.58% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,368K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares , representing an increase of 98.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COOK by 5,924.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,768K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,625K shares , representing an increase of 8.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COOK by 1.19% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,044K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,064K shares , representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COOK by 66.15% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

