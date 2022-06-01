Traditional Finance Remains on the Crypto Sidelines ... For Now

By Stephen Stonberg, CEO of Bittrex Global

Why are banks not diving headfirst into crypto and decentralized finance? That might seem like a joke question given the collapse of the Terra UST stablecoin and resultant widespread carnage in the crypto markets. Critics might argue that no bank in its right mind would lead its clients into this type of turmoil – however, that is a narrow-minded and over-simplistic statement.

The fact is that banks are engaged with crypto – but for the moment they are largely on the sidelines doing their homework and dipping in the odd toe. In recent years, financial behemoths like Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley have made positive statements about their future digital asset strategies. These are all long-standing financial institutions that have ridden out financial crises and surfed the waves of boom years for generations. They are no more likely to turn tail and flee at the sound of a crash than dive in blindfolded when the going was good.

The canny heads of traditional finance can look through the boom-and-bust moments in the crypto markets to see the technology for what it is — a truly ground-breaking value proposition. And yet, apart from a few intrepid hedge funds, family offices and asset managers, the world of traditional finance remains content to continue biding its time. According to a recent Bank for International Settlements (BIS) survey of 178 international banks, only seven had any direct exposure to crypto at the end of 2020, collectively totaling under $200 million, just when the market was booming. At the same time, BIS notes that many banks reported a desire to enter the crypto fray.

So what’s been holding them up? It’s not a lack of sophisticated market infrastructure. Crypto exchanges, brokers, legal specialists, wallet providers and other secure custodians proliferate, rubbing shoulders with a growing array of ETPs and ETFs that offer indirect exposure to the digital asset class. This robust market infrastructure offers the services that traditional institutional players want and expect: safe custody and settlement, liquidity, the ability to transact at volume with best execution, the quality of data to provide clear asset valuation, ease of onboarding, and a consistent user experience.

Unsurprisingly, such infrastructure cannot provide complete protection against volatility, which is where sound, long-term strategic thinking and research must take precedence over a lust for short-term gain. Anyone who focuses solely on the headline-grabbing sky-high interest rates being offered by some decentralized finance protocols will surely find themselves the subject of future sorry headlines detailing their losses.

In addition, the increased integration of traditional institutional financial players will invest in the crypto markets with a smarter, more sophisticated trading mindset that can help iron out the worst excesses of volatility. Before that can happen, the market must overcome one final hurdle: reputational and legal risks for participants. This is where regulators will play a crucial role, provided they observe and preserve the unique advantages of decentralization rather than concentrate solely on providing trust and security at any cost.

True success will lie in finding a way to regulate without stifling innovation. While this is easier said than done, we are already seeing moves in the right direction. A renewed willingness by global regulators across the United States, Europe, and Asia to provide solid foundations for decentralized innovation dovetails with a growing realization in many countries that giving the sector the right conditions to thrive will boost employment and economic growth in a world ravaged by growing inflation and pandemic-induced woes.

Crises breed both challenges and opportunities and it’s possible that events in recent weeks could actually bring a silver lining to the crypto sector, accelerating regulation and creating a level playing field with the traditional finance world. One bad week in crypto cannot cloud the future advantages that decentralized finance will bring.

