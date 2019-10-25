IPOs
HAPP

Traditional Chinese IPO: Happiness Biotech Group prices $11 million US IPO at $5.50

Contributor
Renaissance Capital Renaissance Capital
Published

Happiness Biotech Group, a China-based provider of dietary supplements used in traditional Chinese medicine, raised $11 million by offering 2.0 million shares at $5.50, as filed. At the offer price, the company commands a market value of $138 million (LTM P/E of 7.9x).

Happiness Biotech Group booked $61 million in sales during the 12 months ended March 31, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol HAPP. Univest Securities acted as a lead manager on the deal.

Traditional Chinese IPO: Happiness Biotech Group prices $11 million US IPO at $5.50

Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HAPP

Renaissance Capital

Learn More

More from Renaissance Capital

Explore IPOs

Explore

Most Popular