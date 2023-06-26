Traditional And High-Yield Savings Account Rates Today: June 26, 2023

Rates on savings accounts are increasing. You can now earn 4.41% or higher on your savings.

Shopping for an account where you can save for a rainy day or retirement? Here’s a look at some of the best savings rates you’ll find today.

Related: Compare the Best High-Yield Online Savings Accounts

Traditional Saving Account Rates Today

Traditional savings accounts, called “statement savings accounts” within the banking industry, have been known for paying teensy interest in recent years. That’s gradually changing, thanks to the Fed’s campaign of interest rate hikes to combat inflation.

Today’s highest APY on a standard savings account with a $2,500 minimum deposit requirement is 4.41%, according to data from Curinos. You’ve found a good deal if you spot a basic savings account with a rate in that ballpark. One week ago, the best yield also was 4.41%.

Today’s average APY for a traditional savings account is 0.21%, Curinos says. APY, or annual percentage rate, shows the actual return your account will earn during one year. It factors in compound interest, which is the interest that builds up on the interest in your account.

High-Yield Savings Account Rates Today

High-yield savings accounts generally pay much higher interest than a conventional savings account. But the thing to know is you’ll have to meet strict conditions laid down by the bank or credit union. Often, that means making a large deposit to open the account.

On high-yield accounts requiring a minimum deposit of $10,000, today’s best interest rate is 4.41%. That’s unchanged from one week ago.

The average APY for those accounts is now 0.21% APY, about the same as a week ago.

On high-yield savings accounts with a minimum opening deposit of $25,000, the highest rate offered today is 4.41%. You’ll do well if you can find an account with a rate close to 4.41%. Last week at this time, the best rate was a similar 4.41%.

The current average is 0.21% APY for a high-yield account with a $25,000 minimum deposit. That’s above last week’s 0.21%.

Money Market Account Savings Rates Today

Money market accounts (MMAs) are savings accounts that mix in some of the features of checking accounts. Typically, you can write checks and take advantage of debit card privileges.

MMAs tend to pay somewhat higher interest than a standard savings account. The FDIC says the average MMA rate is 0.61%, versus 0.42% for a traditional savings account.

But today, the best money market accounts have rates as high as 5.00%. That’s steady with the top rate of 5.00% from one week ago.

The average APY for an MMA is now 0.49%, up from 0.48% last week at this time, according to Curinos.

Related: Savings Rates Forecast June 26, 2023

How High Can Savings Rates Go?

That’s tough to say—it depends on the path of inflation and the overall economy.

The highest interest rates in recent memory were seen in 1980 and ‘81, when the Fed sent its federal funds rate soaring above 19%. That was in the face of runaway inflation that had prices rising at an annual rate of more than 14%.

In the early 1980s, the typical five-year CD was paying close to 12%, compared to less than 2% today, according to Bankrate data. Savings rates would eventually fall as inflation cooled off and the federal funds rate was brought back down.

Methodology

Curinos determines the average rates for savings accounts by focusing on those intended for personal use. Certain types of savings accounts—such as those including promotional offers, relationship-based accounts, private, youth, senior and student/minor—are not considered in the calculation.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.