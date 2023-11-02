Trading Station's Kathryn St. John Offers Advice To Companies: Avoid A One-Size-Fits-All Approach

Kathryn St. John will be among the industry experts participating at Benzinga's Fintech Deal Day event in NYC on Nov. 13.

The Global Director of User Insights and Analytics at Trading Central will be discussing the latest trends in market data technology in a panel titled "Market Data in 2023 and Beyond: How to Cut Costs and Add Value."

After over two decades of building investment and data analytic tools, St. John witnessed the industry progress. It went from crude charting software on CRT monitors to lightweight cloud-based applications on mobile phones.

During that time, she has become a vital partner to brokers, helping them envision innovative, cost-effective solutions that reshape the retail investing space.

"We’ve got to keep opening up the data channels. We have to keep making the information as engaging as possible. As we’ve seen, and we’ve both experienced, how so much of trading has become very visual, and the visuals have become more interactive,” the Macquarie Business School alum told Money.net.

St. John believes that this trend can continue and that companies should not pursue a one-size-fits-all approach, but rather listen to their clients and learn about their needs by studying their engagement.

Despite finance’s complexity, St.John believes it is motivating to tackle these problems.

“I think people encounter all sorts of moments where they may feel a bit intimidated…I get energized sometimes by things that feel like a bit of a challenge, but I just lean back to honing your skill set and focusing on what you know," she said at Benzinga's Women in FinTech event.

Also, she encourages people to start learning about investing from an early age.

"To take a position, my daughter, when she was 11, she bought her first stock in Hershey’s… so, you know, you can get involved, and when you get involved, you almost can’t help but learn,” St. John said, emphasizing that investors should start somewhere, but that their initial experience can be with limited risk.

