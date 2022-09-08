Trading Psychology with Vixologist, Jim Carroll [PODCAST]

Sometimes, the title says it all!

Jim Carroll, Senior Vice President & Portfolio Manager at Toroso Investments, stopped by our Market Mashup podcast for a wide-ranging discussion. Jim talks developing trader psychology, misconceptions about VIX products (8:06), helpful terms when scrolling social media (12:22), and macro conversations he's had with clients (21:00). Jim also dishes on his favorite restaurants in the Lowcountry, and a jazz playlist for newbies!

Listen here or on your podcast app of choice:

