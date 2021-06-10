Trading platform CMC Markets doubles full-year profit

Contributors
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Muvija M Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOHN SIBLEY

London-listed online trading platform CMC Markets said on Thursday annual profit more than doubled from a year earlier, thanks to high volumes.

June 10 (Reuters) - London-listed online trading platform CMC Markets CMCX.L said on Thursday annual profit more than doubled from a year earlier, thanks to high volumes.

CMC, which upgraded its results targets multiple times amid the U.S. retail trading frenzy, said pretax profit rose to 224 million pounds ($315.91 million) for the year ended March 31 from 98.7 million pounds a year earlier. Net operating income jumped 63%.

($1 = 0.7091 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More