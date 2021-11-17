Trading platform CMC first-half earnings plunge 74% as market volatility eases

Sinchita Mitra Reuters
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published

Online trading platform CMC Markets Plc reported a sharp drop in first-half revenue and profit on Wednesday, as market volatility eased from record levels last year when pandemic fears gripped financial markets.

The company, which kicked off a strategic review earlier this week for a possible break-up, said profit before tax slid to 36 million pounds ($48.45 million) for the six months ended Sept. 30 from 141.1 million pounds a year earlier. Net trading revenue slumped 45% to 125.2 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7431 pounds)

