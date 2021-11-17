Trading platform CMC first-half earnings plunge 74% as market volatility eases

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Online trading platform CMC Markets Plc CMCX.L reported a sharp drop in first-half revenue and profit on Wednesday, as market volatility eased from record levels last year when pandemic fears gripped financial markets.

The company, which kicked off a strategic review earlier this week for a possible break-up, said profit before tax slid to 36 million pounds ($48.45 million) for the six months ended Sept. 30 from 141.1 million pounds a year earlier. Net trading revenue slumped 45% to 125.2 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7431 pounds)

Online trading group CMC to kick off strategic review ahead of possible break-up

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.