Trading paused in bonds of company owned by Chinese university after debt warning

SHANGHAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - A state-owned firm backed by one of China's top universities had trading in four of its exchange-traded bonds temporarily halted on Thursday after a debt warning by one of China's leading rating agencies prompted a selloff.

After briefly halting trade in four exchange-traded bonds issued by Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd early in the day due to "unusual fluctuations", the Shanghai Stock Exchange suspended trade until just before the market close as the volatility continued, it said in a series of statements on its website.

Refinitiv data showed the yield on a Unigroup 5.2% December 2023 bond CN155085SH=, one of the instruments suspended on Thursday, spiking to more than 265% a day earlier.

Tsinghua Unigroup, a designer and manufactuter of integrated circuits, is a unit of Tsinghua Holdings Corp Ltd. Tsinghua Holdings is wholly-owned by the presitigous Tsinghua University in Beijing, which counts President Xi Jinping among its alumni.

The plunge in Unigroup's bonds follows a report from China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co Ltd (CCXI), which on Nov. 5 put Unigroup and its bonds on watch for a rating downgrade from AAA.

In its report, CCXI said the move followed Unigroup's decision to not exercise its redemption rights on a privately placed debt financing instrument issued in October 2015 to reduce immediate financing pressures. The move bumped up the instrument's coupon for the next five years.

"Not exercising redemption rights will have a negative impact on the company's finances, will further raise financing costs, put further liquidity pressuire on the company and weaken its refinancing abilities," CCXI said in its statement.

Unigroup did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Rating agency Moody's said last month that it expects Chinese onshore and offshore corporate bond defaults to continue to rise through 2021 due to slower economic growth, companies' weak liquidity profiles and higher risk aversion among investors.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

