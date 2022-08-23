Trading Opportunities: Finding Optimism Amid Bear Market Worries

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank is hosting its annual symposium this week, an event that’s notorious for its dramatic announcements. Because the event falls between normal Fed announcements, it can interject some uncertainty into the market, which is why we’re seeing some volatility right now.

But this isn’t all bad news – far from it, actually. There are two reasons to look at this week with optimism rather than negativity.

With the right strategies, this can be a great opportunity to buy stocks on the dip… And the bottom line is that nothing has fundamentally changed with the market.

We still can assume the Fed will raise rates again next month, and while it’s possible – and likely – for a bounce to happen, we still are being conservative about adding risk.

Higher interest rates are a drag on stock prices these days, so we should be careful about being too confident about a support bounce on the S&P 500 before the Fed’s Jackson Hole symposium speeches conclude on Saturday.

This week in the livestream, we cover whether the choppy market will devolve into a bear market, and we address the questions of some worried traders.

Viewer Questions and Feedback

What do you think the past four days of HYG [an ETF that buys high-yield, or “junk” bonds] is signaling for the S&P? – Greg J. Any thoughts on NVIDIA these days? – Stephen C. With all the inflation news out there, why is gold not rising? – Mark A.

Only have a few minutes? Check out our shorts this week, where we address everything from the dollar’s value to meme stocks.

If you have any questions yourself about options trading, specific stocks or bonds, or market trends in general, we're happy to answer them.

