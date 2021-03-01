Trading on Frankfurt stock exchange resumes after technical glitch

BERLIN, March 1 (Reuters) - Trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange has resumed after a technical glitch, Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the exchange operator said trading had been halted as the order management system was not functioning.

(Reporting by Hakan Ersen Writing by Caroline Copley Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

