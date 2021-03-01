Trading on Frankfurt stock exchange resumes after technical glitch

BERLIN, March 1 (Reuters) - Trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange has resumed after a technical glitch, Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the exchange operator said trading had been halted as the order management system was not functioning.

