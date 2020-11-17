Trading on Crown Resorts shares halted ahead of Sydney casino decision

Contributor
Arpit Nayak Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON REED

Australian casino operator Crown Resorts went into a share-trading halt on Wednesday ahead of a decision by authorities on its $1.6 billion resort in Sydney.

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Australian casino operator Crown Resorts CWN.AX went into a share-trading halt on Wednesday ahead of a decision by authorities on its $1.6 billion resort in Sydney.

The casino giant said it received a letter from the New South Wales Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority (ILGA), who will hold a press conference at 0430 GMT.

(Reporting by Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Arpit.Nayak@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6182 3472;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters