Trading on Crown Resorts shares halted ahead of Sydney casino decision

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Australian casino operator Crown Resorts CWN.AX went into a share-trading halt on Wednesday ahead of a decision by authorities on its $1.6 billion resort in Sydney.

The casino giant said it received a letter from the New South Wales Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority (ILGA), who will hold a press conference at 0430 GMT.

(Reporting by Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Arpit.Nayak@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6182 3472;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.