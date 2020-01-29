Trading liquidity tops FX market's concerns in 2020 - survey

The ability to buy and sell foreign exchange whenever needed with minimal market impact is seen by currency traders as the biggest challenge for 2020, according to an annual client survey by JP Morgan published on Thursday.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.