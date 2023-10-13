'Trading Is An Art': Meet Stocktwits CEO Rishi Khanna At Benzinga's Fintech Deal Day

Rishi Khanna is the CEO of Stocktwits, a platform for hosting global conversations for retail investors and traders across all asset classes. It boasts of 6 million registered members. Last month, the platform opened avenues by launching options trading as the sector witnessed rapid growth.

Consider he's a creator of an original social platform for traders, what better an opportunity to hear him out discussing the tools and resources for financial resources at Benzinga's Fintech Deal Day & Awards on Nov. 13. Meet him and engage with other transformative Digital Asset and Crypto business leaders and investors at Benzinga's exclusive event: Future of Digital Assets. Tickets are flying: Get yours!

Khanna joined an already established engaged Stocktwits community in March 2020. He looked at an opportunity for international expansion, including a launch in India, the U.K., and Australia. There's also crypto trading, and an equity trading product are the avenues the company has grown into after Khanna joined.

With a B.S. in Computer Science from Cornell University, Khanna believes that trading is an art that can be better excelled at when learned from other people. He also realizes the importance of selling all parts of his business but also stresses that startups are not easy and small details should be always focused on. Small wins lead to bigger opportunities.

Experiences: Before Stocktwits, Khanna was managing director at SS&C GlobeOp, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, overseeing sales, product, operations, and strategic direction of several businesses serving the alternative assets industry.

In 2007, Khanna co-founded and served as president of Novus, a global portfolio intelligence platform company discovering the art of portfolio intelligence, solving unique data and analytics challenges facing capital allocators and fund managers across liquid and illiquid investments.

Prior to co-founding Novus, Khanna was responsible for the development of the technology and product platforms for the Gerson Lehrman Group.

Upcoming Event: Khanna will be part of the “Empowering Self-Directed Financial Services: Tools and Resources” discussion as a panelist.

With financial services spread across the economy and efforts to digitize the services have been on the rampage, the discussion will be worth listening to. Khanna’s insights alongside the other brokerage firms on how tools and resources can help financial services expand will be the center of discussion.

