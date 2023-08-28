Trading in Spain's EiDF to resume after four-month suspension

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Trading in shares of Spanish photovoltaic engineering firm EiDF EIDF.MC will resume on Monday as the stock market regulator ended a four-month suspension.

CNMV, as the regulator is known, last week announced it would lift a suspension in force since April as EiDF restated its 2022 accounts in mid-August.

CNMV had suspended the trading of EiDF after its auditor PwC failed to sign off its 2022 financial data on time.

Even though it let the shares trade again from Monday, the regulator warned that the information released earlier this month by EiDF, after an analysis by accounting firm Deloitte, is "not complete" and includes "very relevant omissions".

