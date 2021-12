Dec 9 (Reuters) - Trading in shares of Macau's Suncity Group Holdings Ltd 1383.HK and its unit Summit Ascent Holdings Ltd 0102.HK were suspended on Thursday, according to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

It gave no further details on the suspension.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 3462 7745;))

