Dec 1 (Reuters) - Trading in shares of Macau gambling group Suncity Group Holdings Ltd 1383.HK was suspended in Hong Kong, according to a filing from the Hong Kong stock exchange early on Wednesday.

It gave no further details on the trading halt.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2843 6470;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.