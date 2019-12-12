Trading in shares of Hong Kong-listed Haier Electronics halted - bourse

HONG KONG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Trading in shares of Chinese home appliances maker Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd 1169.HK have been halted upon the company's request, the Hong Kong bourse said on Friday.

The halt is pending a statement, it said, without giving any further details.

Haier Smart Home Co Ltd 600690.SS said on Thursday it was making a preliminary study on taking Haier Electronics private by way of a share swap, but no plan has yet been agreed.

Haier, the world's biggest maker of household appliances, is planning a major restructuring that will see its main unit Haier Smart Home list in Hong Kong to take another group company Haier Electronics valued at $7.7 billion private, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

