Trading in shares of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi halted - HKEx

Trading in shares of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp was halted on Wednesday, according to a notice from the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

It gave no further details on the suspension.

Xiaomi has raised $3.91 billion as part of a deal that includes Hong Kong's largest top-up placement, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

