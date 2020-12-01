Trading in shares of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi halted - HKEx

HONG KONG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Trading in shares of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp 1810.HK was halted on Wednesday, according to a notice from the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

It gave no further details on the suspension.

Xiaomi has raised $3.91 billion as part of a deal that includes Hong Kong's largest top-up placement, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

