Trading in shares of Chinese developer Kaisa suspended -HKEX

Adds details

HONG KONG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Trading in shares of embattled Chinese developer Kaisa Group Holdings 1638.HK was suspended on Wednesday, according to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The suspension comes after a source with direct knowledge of the matter said Kaisa was unlikely to meet its $400 million offshore debt deadline on Tuesday.

Non-payment by Kaisa would push the 6.5% bond KY226867333= of Kaisa, China's largest holder of offshore debt among developers after Evergrande, into technical default, triggering cross defaults on its offshore bonds totalling nearly $12 billion.

To avoid default, bondholders owning over 50% of notes due on Dec. 7 and Kaisa notes worth a total of $5 billion sent the company draft terms of forbearance late on Monday, a separate source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Even in the case of a technical default, Kaisa and offshore bondholders could discuss forbearance terms, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Kaisa, whose shares rose 1.1% on Tuesday, said it was open to discussion on forbearance, without elaborating.

Larger rival China Evergrande 3333.HK also did not make payments on some U.S. dollar bonds at the end of a month-long grace period, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Tuesday, setting the stage for a massive default by the world's most indebted property developer.

(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree and Donny Kwok; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((annemarie.roantree@thomsonreuters.com; +852 97387151; Reuters Messaging: annemarie.roantree.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.