Trading in shares of Chinese developer Kaisa suspended -HKEX

Trading in shares of embattled Chinese developer Kaisa Group Holdings was suspended on Wednesday, according to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Kaisa was unlikely to meet its $400 million offshore debt deadline on Tuesday, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

