Trading in shares of Chinese developer Kaisa suspended -HKEX

HONG KONG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Trading in shares of embattled Chinese developer Kaisa Group Holdings 1638.HK was suspended on Wednesday, according to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Kaisa was unlikely to meet its $400 million offshore debt deadline on Tuesday, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree and Donny Kwok; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((annemarie.roantree@thomsonreuters.com; +852 97387151; Reuters Messaging: annemarie.roantree.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.