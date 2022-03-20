Trading in shares of China Evergrande halted - HKEx

HONG KONG, March 21 (Reuters) - Trading in shares of property developer China Evergrande Group 3333.HK was suspended on Monday, showed a filing from the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Trading was also halted in shares of the firm's property services unit, Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd 6666.HK, and electric vehicle manufacturing unit, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd 0708.HK, exchange filings showed.

The filings gave no further details.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

