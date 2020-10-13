Trading in Hong Kong markets suspended due to Typhoon Nangka

.

HONG KONG, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange suspended trading on both the securities and deriviatives markets on Tuesday because of Typhoon Nangka. (www.hkex.com.hk)

The city's weather observatory said the No. 8 storm signal, the system's third strongest, was expected to remain in place for most of the afternoon.

Schools in the financial hub were closed and some transport operations suspended.

