Trading house Mercuria to hire ex Shell LNG head Steve Hill

Adds details, no comment from Mercuria

March 26 (Reuters) - Energy trader Mercuria will hire prominent gas trader Steve Hill, formerly head of LNG at Shell, as the trading house expands its presence in liquefied natural gas, three sources said.

Hill, who at Shell oversaw the world's largest LNG trading business, joins Geneva-based Mercuria as owners Marco Dunand and Daniel Jaeggi look to acquire talent to build on two years of bumper profits.

A spokesperson declined to comment.

The sources declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak publicly.

Mercuria also hired banker Nick O'Kane from Macquarie. He is due to start later this year.

(Reporting by Aizhu Chen in Singapore, Julia Payne in Brussels, and Dmitry Zhdannikov in London; additional reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.