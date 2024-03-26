News & Insights

SHEL

Trading house Mercuria to hire ex Shell LNG head Steve Hill

Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

March 26, 2024 — 07:16 am EDT

Written by Aizhu Chen, Julia Payne, Dmitry Zhdannikov for Reuters ->

Adds details, no comment from Mercuria

March 26 (Reuters) - Energy trader Mercuria will hire prominent gas trader Steve Hill, formerly head of LNG at Shell, as the trading house expands its presence in liquefied natural gas, three sources said.

Hill, who at Shell oversaw the world's largest LNG trading business, joins Geneva-based Mercuria as owners Marco Dunand and Daniel Jaeggi look to acquire talent to build on two years of bumper profits.

A spokesperson declined to comment.

The sources declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak publicly.

Mercuria also hired banker Nick O'Kane from Macquarie. He is due to start later this year.

(Reporting by Aizhu Chen in Singapore, Julia Payne in Brussels, and Dmitry Zhdannikov in London; additional reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.