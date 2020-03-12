Trading Halts Don't Stop Market Carnage

Shares are falling hard as investors react to President Donald Trump’s plan to limit the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

Shares are falling hard as investors react to President Donald Trump’s plan to limit the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak and news that the European Central Bank isn’t cutting interest rates.

U.S. stocks are under renewed, heavy pressure as traders react poorly to President Donald Trump’s plan to limit the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, as well as to news that the European Central Bank isn’t cutting interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which on Wednesday met the definition of a bear market by falling more than 20% from a recent high, opened more than 1,600 points lower and then slid further, for a drop of nearly 2000 points, or 8.5%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite plunged as well, triggering a 15-minute trading halt.

In mid morning, the S&P 500 had fallen 7.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite was off 6.9%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 3.7%, while the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index had fallen about 9.3%, the largest one-day drop since Black Monday in 1987. The Stoxx Europe 600 was off by 9.8%, its largest drop on record.

Trump, in a televised address on Wednesday evening, announced a ban on travel to Europe for 30 days. It isn’t iron clad—U.K. and Irish travel is permitted, as is European travel for American citizens.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_78076abd29ba1b217b816af6.json

Besides the travel ban, Trump also announced a small-business lending initiative, but he hasn’t reached agreement with Congress on a broad fiscal package.

“Markets reacted negatively to what was perceived as a solemn but confused speech that placed blame on other nations, omitted to focus on immediate actions to relieve the most affected individuals, and lacked in concrete fiscal and health measures to address the economic and financial impact of the virus,” said Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.

A second disappointment was that while the European Central Bank announced a variety of asset purchases and efforts to boost liquidity in response to the crisis, it will leave its key interest rate unchanged. Investors had anticipated a reduction following the Federal Reserve’s emergency half-point cut earlier this month and after the Bank of England lowered rates to a record low 0.25% this week.

Airline stocks are down again. Delta Air Lines (ticker: DAL) and United Airlines (UAL) shares were off by 13% and 16, respectively. American Airlines stock had fallen about 10%. That trio generates about 15% of sales in trans-Atlantic markets.

Stock in JetBlue Airways (JBLU), Alaska Air (ALK) and Southwest Airlines (LUV)—three airlines generating a larger majority of sales in the U.S.—were down a bit less..

Other travel stocks were getting hit hard as well. Expedia (EXPE) shares, for instance, were down 12.5%. Cruise operator Carnival (CCL) shares are off almost 19%. Hilton Hotels (HLT) shares have fallen 10%.

Some recent haven stocks are holding up better than most. Bleach maker Clorox (CLX) shares were down 2.5%. Stock in discount retailers Costco Wholesale (COST) and Walmart (WMT) was down, but less than the overall market.

Gold miners—a traditional haven investment—aren’t rallying Thursday morning, highlighting how unusual the coronavirus outbreak is. Newmont (NEM) shares, for instance, was down 7.9%. Barrick Gold (GOLD) stock was off 10%.

The yield on 10-year Treasury debt, also a haven, fell 11 basis points, or hundredths of a percentage point, to 0.73%. Yields fall when prices rise.

Small-cap health-care stocks are rallying. Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) shares are up about 21%. Stock in personal-protective equipment manufacturer Lakeland Industries (LAKE) is up about 1.6%. Lakeland share are up about 55% year to date.

The stock-market carnage is widespread. Tech giant Apple (AAPL) shares were down about 6%. Shares of JP Morgan Chase (JPM) have fallen 6.9%. Energy giant Exxon Mobil (XOM) was down 7.4%.

Write to Steve Goldstein at steven.goldstein@wsj.com and Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.