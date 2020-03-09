Markets

Trading Halted as Stocks Plummet

Contributor
FINSUM
Published
(New York)

Markets are off to their worst start in recent memory. With oil having plunged 30% earlier in the day, US markets opened to a very abrupt 7% decline. The sharp plunge triggered an automatic market halt of 15 minutes. At the time of writing, the Dow is down 6.37% and the S&P 500 is down 6.19%. US Bond yields plunged too, with the 10-year Treasury at one point having a 0.43% yield. Janus Henderson summarized the markets best, saying “In just over two weeks, investor sentiment has swung from complacency to panic … What started as a virus-driven de-risking has now mutated into a broad-based, multi-asset capitulation”.

FINSUM: It is looking ever more like global central banks are going to have to step in with coordinated stimulus. That said, a virus is a unique kind of panic that cannot be instantly resolved. A recession now appears more likely than not.

  • stocks
  • coronavirus
  • bear market
  • S&P 500
  • dow

