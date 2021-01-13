Trading Hall of Fame: The Bitcoin Options Bet That Made $58.2M Profit on Just $638K
= [(Option’s current price of 0.1060 BTC x 16,000 contracts) x bitcoin’s current spot market price of $34,700] minus (-) cost of trade.
= [1,696 bitcoin x $34,700] – $638,400
= $58,851,200 – $638,400
Related: As Bitcoin Regains Lost Ground, Options Traders Bet on $52K Move by Late January
= $58,212,800
