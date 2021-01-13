Cryptocurrencies

Trading Hall of Fame: The Bitcoin Options Bet That Made $58.2M Profit on Just $638K

Contributor
Omkar Godbole CoinDesk
Published
If crypto trading had a Hall of Fame, this trade would surely be in it.

= [(Option’s current price of 0.1060 BTC x 16,000 contracts) x bitcoin’s current spot market price of $34,700] minus (-) cost of trade.

= [1,696 bitcoin x $34,700] – $638,400

= $58,851,200 – $638,400

Related: As Bitcoin Regains Lost Ground, Options Traders Bet on $52K Move by Late January

= $58,212,800

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular