Trading Growth Stocks In A Secretly Choppy Market In 2020 (Podcast)

by Daniel Shvartsman

In the run-up to recording our podcast on Nvidia (NVDA), Akram's Razor, author of The Razor's Edge, and I were chatting about the market, in general. Well, Akram was chatting about the market a little more than I was and had something to get off his chest. His emotion was coming off the screen. A lightly edited excerpt:

...To the point long-term investing is a joke. One really needs to rethink what that phrase means. I can't remember the last time I've looked at stocks and been like how do I value these. Frame of reference right now is horrible. Case in point is the whiplash in ServiceNow (NOW) and Salesforce (CRM) from a few weeks ago.

Essentially, with the amount of money flowing into the market and valuations looking, well, not un-stretched, stocks are prone to big moves that wouldn't align with typical trading behaviors.

I'm less of a trader than Akram is. Seeking Alpha policy requires us to hold positions for a minimum of 90 days as a rule, for one, but I also tend towards a one year or longer (though not buy-and-hold, exactly). So to me, the wild swings that might happen to a Salesforce or a Workday (WDAY), they look primarily like opportunities, even if both stocks still feel too rich for my blood. Akram's point, as we discuss, is more about that frame of reference. If Home Depot's (HD) forward PE is not much lower than Facebook's (FB), how does one size up the valuation? If Microsoft (MSFT) trades at a higher sales multiple than CRM, where are we left? On the big picture level, if interest rates remain at or below 2%, what is a reasonable equity market valuation?

That's the thrust of our discussion on this week's The Razor's Edge. We get into a lot of tech and growth company models - Zoom (ZM), Slack (WORK), and Facebook, all get a spotlight at different points - but also try to understand how one should operate in this environment. Click play above to listen in.

2:00 minute mark - Setting the scene on this market

10:45 - The whiplash effect and how this affects relative valuation

13:15 - Is long-term investing in trouble?

17:30 - ZOOM, WORK, DBX as long-term examples of this phenomenon

28:00 - Finding the right pair trade... harder in this market?

35:00 - The general risk climate in the market

49:00 - Apple (AAPL) and 5G

54:15 - Given the issues, how are you going to trade for the year?

1:00:00 - Streaming vs. SaaS in terms of valuation

1:09:00 - Will there be a rush back into growth stocks in 2020?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.