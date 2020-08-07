Trading firm Virtu's quarterly profit tops views as volumes surge

Adds details

NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Trading firm Virtu Financial Inc VIRT.O on Friday reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings, fueled by a surge in trading by retail investors as markets rose from lows hit earlier during the coronavirus pandemic.

Virtu earned $335.3 million, or $1.58 per share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $55.5 million, or 27 cents a share, in the year earlier period, which included costs from the company's $1 billion acquisition of brokerage Investment Technology Group Inc.

Stripping out one-time items, like acquisition costs, Virtu said it earned $1.73 per share, 13 cents better than the mean estimate by analysts, according IBES data from Refinativ.

Retail participation in the stock market exploded in March, as shares soared in response to government stimulus aimed at easing the economic effects of the coronavirus crisis, and Main Street investors took advantage of a recent move by large U.S. online brokerages to eliminate trading commissions.

Virtu, one of the world's largest market makers, provides a nearly continuous stream of buy and sell quotes in global equities, options, fixed income, currencies and commodities, for investors to trade against, earning profits from bid-ask spreads. The company also executes trades on behalf of institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Trading revenues were up 261.3% from a year earlier to $744.0 million as volumes surged amid heightened volatility across global markets and asset classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Virtu said.

Total revenues were up 141.5% to $905.9 million, mainly on the higher trading volumes.

(Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Jason Neely and Steve Orlofsky)

((john.mccrank@thomsonreuters.com Twitter @jmccrank; 1 646 223-6643; Reuters Messaging: john.mccrank.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.