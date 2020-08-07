Trading firm Virtu reports second-quarter profit as retail supports

US Markets
Trading firm Virtu Financial Inc on Friday reported second-quarter earnings, versus a year-ago loss, fueled by a surge in trading by retail investors as markets rose from lows hit earlier during the coronavirus pandemic.

Virtu earned $335.3 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared to a loss of $55.5 million, or 27 cents a diluted share, in the year earlier period, which included costs from the company's $1 billion acquisition of brokerage Investment Technology Group Inc.

