Trading during COVID-19 pandemic helps Julius Baer to 43% profit jump

Contributor
Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Active trading during the coronavirus pandemic helped Julius Baer post a 43% rise in half-year net profit to 491 million Swiss francs ($523.01 million) on Monday, a record result for the Swiss wealth manager.

ZURICH, July 20 (Reuters) - Active trading during the coronavirus pandemic helped Julius Baer BAER.S post a 43% rise in half-year net profit to 491 million Swiss francs ($523.01 million) on Monday, a record result for the Swiss wealth manager.

"With the full economic impact of COVID-19 still ahead of us, we are confident that we are well prepared for a challenging second half of the year," Chief Executive Philipp Rickenbacher said in a statement. "We are well positioned to maintain the stability of our business."

The Swiss wealth manager posted net client inflows of 5.0 billion Swiss francs, while assets under management fell 6% from end-2019 to 401.8 billion francs due to falling markets and the negative currency impact of a strengthening Swiss franc.

($1 = 0.9388 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

((brenna.neghaiwi@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 77 35;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters