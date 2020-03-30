Trading Boom Is a Boon for CME Group

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy upgraded his rating on CME Group stock to Outperform, with a price target of $194.

As Covid-19 jolts the market, trading volumes have jumped by half at CME Group, the Chicago-based operator of futures exchanges.

As Covid-19 jolts the market, trading volumes have jumped by half at CME Group, the Chicago-based operator of futures exchanges. That makes CME stock a Buy, Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy says.

Shares of CME (ticker: CME) have sold off 15% this year to a Friday close of $171, but with Investors using CME futures contracts to manage their risk in stocks, metals, energy and interest rates, CME shares could rise by at least that much, the analyst says. In a Monday morning note, he upgraded his rating on CME stock to Outperform, with a price target of $194. CME stock was up 1.7% to $174.21, in line with gains in the S&P 500.

Wariness toward exchange operators such as CME harks back to the financial crisis in 2009, when trading volume on its exchanges fell some 20%, O’Shaughnessy says. Today’s trading environment is different, he argues, thanks to robust automation and a less-leveraged bank sector.

CME futures volumes are up about 46% this year. Trading has doubled in stock-index futures, has jumped by two-thirds in metals and by more than a third in energy and interest rates. Just before the coronavirus spike, the firm had raised its prices.

The government will fund Covid-19 stimulus programs with long-term paper. That could be another boon for CME trading. Back in 2009, more than half the firm’s rate revenue came from short-term products, but now about two-thirds come from longer-dated products.

The closing of CME’s trading floors on March 13 didn’t disrupt trading volume, the analyst reports, and could actually enhance the company’s profit.

Looming over his bullish view, he admits, are worries about a protracted recession. After conversations with CME, O’Shaughnessy says he feels reassured. CME also has more products and more salespeople to support its customers, says the analyst. Traders can access its platform nearly 24 hours a day.

Volumes dropped in 2009 when big banks had to unwind their leveraged balance sheets. The banks are better-positioned now. O’Shaughnessey sees no threat from systemic risk. A small trading firm, Ronin Capital, recently found itself in a financial jam, but it represented less than 0.1% of CME’s clearing-margin loans, and CME says it has seen no widespread signs of stress among its customers.

Write to Bill Alpert at william.alpert@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.