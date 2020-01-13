Trading Around Record High, European Stocks Rise Slightly

European stocks edged higher on Monday as traders took a cautious view ahead of earnings season.

The Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.16% to 419.81, which is slightly above the record close of 419.74 reached on Dec. 27.

A number of U.S. earnings reports are due this week, notably from banks including JPMorgan Chase, Citi and Bank of America. European earnings results will begin next week. In addition, the U.S. and China are due to sign a preliminary trade pact.

U.S. stock futures were stronger, pointing to opening gains for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The British pound fell below $1.30 after a Bank of England policymaker said he was willing to vote for looser monetary policy if the U.K. economy doesn’t pick up. Data released on Monday showed the U.K. economy contracted during November.

Of stocks in the spotlight, Renault shares fell 3.7% as the Financial Times reported that Nissan senior managers have sped up discussions over a potential split from the French automaker. The Japanese carmaker holds 15% of Renault, while Renault owns 43% of Nissan.

Carlos Ghosn, the fugitive former chief executive of both Nissan and Renault, has been critical of the Japanese company’s strategy.

Shares of Pennon rallied 7.6% after The Telegraph reported that the U.K. water company is putting its waste arm Viridor up for sale. The report said Pennon rejected a bid for the unit from private equity group KKR.

