Trading app Robinhood back up and running after outage

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Popular stock trading app Robinhood said on Tuesday said it is back up and running, a day after it experienced an outage when U.S. markets saw a major rebound from last week's slump.

"On Monday, we experienced an issue with a part of our infrastructure that resulted in an outage, preventing customers from using our app, website, and help center," a company spokeswoman said in an email.

"As of Monday night, Robinhood is back up and running," it added.

The interruption came on a day of much higher-than-usual volume as Wall Street rebounded from last week's sharp sell-off, which was tied to worries about the coronavirus.

The spokeswoman said Robinhood did not lose any customer data, information or funds because of the outage.

