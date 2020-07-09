Trading and Investing Strategies for the Current Market

I have said on a few occasions recently that this market makes no sense to me, and from a big picture perspective that is still true. How can any index be bouncing back, let alone hitting record highs, with unemployment at well over 10% and another 1.3 million people filing new claims last week, with GDP signaling a major recession, and on the eve of an earnings season that is widely predicted to be one of the worst on record? When you step back from the intraday trading and consider all of that and add in an election year, even the most bullish investor has to feel a slight tinge of worry.

As I have also said in the past, trading is about dealing with what is, not what you think should be. If you are to survive and profit from this, you first have to identify something about current market trends that are in some way logical and to some extent predictable. As crazy as the overall picture looks, there are some things that fit that description.

For example, it makes sense that with all the risk out there, capital is being driven into two types of stock.

First there is the very risky and speculative. That would include the likes of the Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NIO). They could well have a bright future, but a five or six hundred percent jump in the stock of a company that has never made any money and looks to be a long way off from doing so is just about the definition of speculation.

I would also include in that category every biotech that has soared on a statement or press release that includes the words “coronavirus” and “vaccine.” With so many supposedly on the verge of discovering either a cure or vaccine for Covid-19 and with the likelihood that social and political pressure will limit profit potential should one be found those moves also look highly speculative.

The logic here is that if everything is risky, you may as well play the high risk, high reward stocks and get paid for that risk.

Then second there are the obvious beneficiaries. Stocks such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), and Netflix (NFLX), along with less well-established names such as Fastly (FSLY) and DocuSign (DOCU). Tech names such as these, large or small, will receive a long-term boost whatever the outcome of the pandemic as everyone’s online presence for both work and leisure increases.

Those are two vastly different types of trade, but they share some things. First, in both cases, they are trades based on clear and obvious stories. There is nothing subtle or hidden about them. They appeal to a new generation of investor, more moved by a good story and great potential than by mundane things like value calculations and profitability.

Second, once those stocks start to gain, they show extremely strong momentum. They become like runaway trains and no bad news thrown on the tracks, things like spiking coronavirus cases, massive numbers of newly unemployed workers, or a slew of downward earnings revisions, can stop them.

So, as a trader or investor, your tactics have to change with the changing market.

Value investing, looking for oversold or undervalued stocks, is out. Growth investing, where fundamentals are completely subservient to momentum and possibilities, is in. Undervalued stock in big, stable companies that will recover at some point, things like big banks and multinational industrials are out. They may be the safe play, but for most people, holding something that barely moves while the market overall rises, driven by the momentum stocks, is too frustrating to last long as a tactic. Jumping on the bandwagon is in.

Of course, timing matters even here, but there are some repeated patterns that help with that. Take AAPL for example:

On five separate occasions on the way up, AAPL has pulled back by over six percent. Each time, though, it has resumed its upward momentum within just a few days. There are plenty of other examples too, but if you are going to buy pullbacks on momentum stocks like this, there are a couple of rules to follow.

It has to be a stock with relatively long-term, sustained momentum. Something like NIO with a sudden, sharp jump is too vulnerable to an equally sudden collapse. And you must stick with disciplined position management. Just because the retracements to this point have been orderly and somewhat predictable doesn’t mean that they will always stay that way. At some point, there could easily be a major direction reversal, so fairly tight stops that you actually stick to are a must.

To summarize: the current market dictates that you favor growth over value, momentum trades over contrarian picks, and that you stick with stocks with obvious stories. If only you can see potential in something, it is unlikely to be realized in this market. With all that in mind and sticking to a disciplined approach to position management, buying momentum stocks on pullbacks might help make a little sense out of all the craziness.

