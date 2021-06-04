Trading and Investing in Today's Bizarro World

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released the jobs report for May. The headline number, the number of jobs created in the non-agricultural economy last month, a data point known as Non-Farm Payrolls, was a massive disappointment. It was reported as 559,000, versus economists’ average estimate of 671,000. There was even a strong feeling that even that estimate of 671,000 would be on the low side as jobs bounced back after a disappointing number for April.

Two months don't make a trend but even so, the reaction in S&P 500 futures to the "bad" number was pretty remarkable:

Except, in many ways, it wasn’t remarkable at all. It is what we have come to expect from the market these days. We are living in a bizarro world, where up is down, where good news is bad, and where pricing and reality are completely unrelated.

Or are they?

There are a lot of examples of individual stocks during the just-concluded earnings season that were sold after beating expectations. Meanwhile, price action in stocks like AMC (AMC) and Bed Bath and Beyond (BBBY) seem to defy logical analysis. And it’s not just individual stocks. Just yesterday, the exact opposite to this morning’s reaction occurred, when a "good" ADP jobs number prompted a drop in the market. As with this morning’s reaction to a bad number, there was a reason for that, and understanding those reasons is important if you are to survive and thrive in this market.

First, you first have to make a determination: Are you trading or are you investing? If you are trading, then buying AMC, even after management made me look smart by doing as I predicted they would and issuing shares, makes sense. To a trader, fundamentals don’t matter. Momentum and short squeezes do, and on that basis, current levels for a stock like AMC can look like "value." Similarly, to a trader, the reasons stocks fell on a good number and jumped on a bad one this morning don’t matter either. What matters is that you get in early enough on those moves to make some money.

To an investor, though, understanding why asset prices are moving as they are is vital. Traders may see value in AMC, but even with the injection of capital that this has enabled, you would be a fool to buy that stock to hold for a long time. A prominent young retail investor, Trey Collins, who has sort of been crowned the spokesperson for the AMC crowd, said as much on CNBC when he admitted that the fundamental value of the stock was maybe around half its current price. That is the difference between traders and investors; traders are concerned only with price and investors only with value.

For long-term investors, therefore, all of this, the seemingly illogical moves in individual stocks after earnings and the market as a whole after data releases, have different implications. If you are to devise a strategy for investing with a decades-long time horizon, you can’t pay too much attention to the day-to-day news, but a year-long surge based on one thing, or a decade-long trend based on something else, have to be understood so that you can adjust when they come to an end.

The year-long push has been about recovery from the pandemic. However, that recovery was predictable and was priced into stocks in a rush. When a recovery is confirmed, there may be some selling to take profits, which often explains the "illogical" moves in individual stocks. That effect will be temporary, though, and prices will be determined by growth from here, as they should be.

The decades-long influence will decide what that growth looks like, and that is all about the Fed.

A "bad" jobs number this morning gives the impression that the economy, or at least the jobs market, is still suffering. You might think that is bad news, but it makes rate hikes and tighter policy from the Fed less likely in the near future. Love or hate the Fed, you cannot deny that ultra-low rates and handing billions every month to banks for them to invest has been a major factor in stock market performance since early 2009. As long as that continues, things like high P/Es can be safely ignored for a while, and you can just ride the wave.

If there is one trick to surviving a market like this, it is understanding what you are trying to do. If you are working with money that you can afford to lose and are looking to make a quick buck, buying an AMC or a BBBY on a momentum trade makes sense. The logic doesn’t matter there. In fact, if the logic prompts more institutional and hedge fund traders to sell the stock short you can put on a bigger squeeze, so you could say that the more illogical the trade, the more logical it is.

If, on the other hand, you are investing for retirement or your kids’ college tuition or something else long-term, then what matters more than anything is the potential impact of data on Fed policy and that is what should influence your decisions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.