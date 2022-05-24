TradeZero settles SEC charges it misled customers about meme stock trading halts

May 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday said TradeZero America Inc and co-founder Daniel Pipitone settled charges they falsely told customers that the broker-dealer did not restrict customers' purchases of so-called meme stocks, when in fact they did.

TradeZero and Pipitone agreed to retain an independent compliance consultant and pay respective penalties of $100,000 and $25,000, without admitting or denying the charges, the SEC said.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.