Tradeweb (TW) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Tradeweb Markets (TW) reported revenue of $310.61 million, up 4.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.52, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.63% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $308.66 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50, the EPS surprise was +4.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Tradeweb performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Daily Volumes - Rates : $774 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $776.8 billion.

: $774 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $776.8 billion. Average Daily Volumes - Money Markets : $484.3 billion compared to the $470.4 billion average estimate based on nine analysts.

: $484.3 billion compared to the $470.4 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. Average Daily Volumes - Total : $1296.6 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $1293.4 billion.

: $1296.6 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $1293.4 billion. Average variable fees per million dollars of volume - Rates : $2.10 versus $2.18 estimated by nine analysts on average.

: $2.10 versus $2.18 estimated by nine analysts on average. Revenue by Asset Class- Money Markets- Fixed : $4.30 million compared to the $4.46 million average estimate based on nine analysts.

: $4.30 million compared to the $4.46 million average estimate based on nine analysts. Revenue by Asset Class- Money Markets- Variable : $11.54 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $10.87 million.

: $11.54 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $10.87 million. Revenue by Asset Class- Equities- Variable : $19.87 million compared to the $22.26 million average estimate based on nine analysts.

: $19.87 million compared to the $22.26 million average estimate based on nine analysts. Revenue by Asset Class- Total Variable : $210.37 million versus $220.54 million estimated by nine analysts on average.

: $210.37 million versus $220.54 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Revenue by Asset Class- Credit- Variable : $77.33 million compared to the $82.39 million average estimate based on nine analysts.

: $77.33 million compared to the $82.39 million average estimate based on nine analysts. Revenue by Asset Class- Rates- Fixed : $58.77 million versus $61.23 million estimated by nine analysts on average.

: $58.77 million versus $61.23 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Revenue by Asset Class- Equities- Fixed : $2.28 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $2.32 million.

: $2.28 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $2.32 million. Revenue by Asset Class- Rates- Variable: $101.59 million compared to the $105.13 million average estimate based on nine analysts.

Shares of Tradeweb have returned +9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Investment Research

