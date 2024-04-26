Tradeweb Shares Attract Big Money

Tradeweb Shares Under Heavy Accumulation

Institutional volumes reveal plenty. Over the past year, our proprietary signals indicate TW has been under heavy accumulation. We believe this to be strong institutional support.

Each green bar indicates unusually large volumes in TW shares, pushing the stock higher:

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Plenty of financials names are under accumulation right now. But there’s a powerful fundamental backdrop going on with Tradeweb.

Tradeweb Fundamental Analysis

Institutional support and a healthy fundamental backdrop make this company worth investigating. As you can see, TW has had strong sales and earnings growth:

3-year sales growth rate (+14.5%)

3-year EPS growth rate (+23.6%)

Source: FactSet

EPS is estimated to ramp higher this year by +13.7%.

Now it makes sense why the stock has been powering to new heights. Tradeweb is gaining because of its strong fundamental picture.

Marrying great fundamentals with our proprietary software has found some big winning stocks over the long term.

Tradeweb has been a top-rated stock at MAPsignals for a while. That means the stock has unusual buy pressure and growing fundamentals. We have a ranking process that showcases stocks like this on a weekly basis.

It’s made the rare Top 20 list many times. The blue bars below show when TW was a top pick over the last year…driving a strong upward trend.

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Tracking unusual volumes reveals the power of money flows.

This is a trait that most superstar stocks exhibit…the outliers. Money flows often reveal tomorrow’s leaders today.

Tradeweb Price Prediction

The Tradeweb rally isn’t new at all. Big Money buying in the shares is signaling to take notice. Given the historical gains in share price and strong fundamentals, this stock could be worth a spot in a diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: the author holds no position in TW at the time of publication.

