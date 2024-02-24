Tradeweb Markets (TW) Price Target Increased by 5.32% to 111.89

The average one-year price target for Tradeweb Markets (NasdaqGS:TW) has been revised to 111.89 / share. This is an increase of 5.32% from the prior estimate of 106.24 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 91.91 to a high of 128.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.47% from the latest reported closing price of 105.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 891 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tradeweb Markets. This is an increase of 97 owner(s) or 12.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TW is 0.30%, an increase of 1.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.15% to 145,175K shares. The put/call ratio of TW is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,032K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,565K shares, representing a decrease of 6.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TW by 2.57% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,420K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,913K shares, representing a decrease of 6.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TW by 2.27% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,284K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,814K shares, representing a decrease of 8.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TW by 86.00% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,197K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,232K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TW by 76.71% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 3,882K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,899K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TW by 24.50% over the last quarter.

Tradeweb Markets Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tradeweb Markets Inc. is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 65 countries. On average, Tradeweb facilitated more than $830 billion in notional value traded per day over the past four quarters.

