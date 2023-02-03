Tradeweb Markets (TW) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Tradeweb Markets said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $71.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.50%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.52%, the lowest has been 0.32%, and the highest has been 0.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.14 (n=164).

The current dividend yield is 0.09 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.48% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tradeweb Markets is $79.52. The forecasts range from a low of $66.66 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 11.48% from its latest reported closing price of $71.33.

The projected annual revenue for Tradeweb Markets is $1,359MM, an increase of 15.93%. The projected annual EPS is $2.17, an increase of 64.39%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 737 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tradeweb Markets. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.73%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TW is 0.2191%, a decrease of 12.5744%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.77% to 134,594K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,317,448 shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company.

Ownership Capital B.V. holds 5,513,757 shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,921,931 shares, representing a decrease of 7.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TW by 13.38% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 5,203,823 shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,508,724 shares, representing a decrease of 25.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TW by 29.12% over the last quarter.

CMGIX - Blackrock Mid Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 4,696,042 shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,201,576 shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,164,356 shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TW by 79.74% over the last quarter.

Tradeweb Markets Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tradeweb Markets Inc. is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 65 countries. On average, Tradeweb facilitated more than $830 billion in notional value traded per day over the past four quarters.

