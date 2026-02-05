Tradeweb Markets Q4 Profit, Revenue Rise; $500 Mln Share Buyback Authorized; Lifts Dividend By 16.7%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW), an operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, Thursday reported net income of $324.99 million, or $1.51 per share for the fourth quarter, more than 100% up from $142.21 million, or $0.66 per share in the same period a year earlier, primarily helped by other income of $207.08 million .

Additionally, the company's Board has authorized a share buyback programme of up to $500 million.

Excluding one-time items, earnings increased to $206.97 million or $0.87 per share from $181.18 million or $0.76 per share last year.

Operating income rose to $221.01 million, compared with $188.54 million a year ago.

Total revenue increased 12.5% to $521.18 million from $463.34 million in the prior-year quarter.

The company has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, a 16.7% increase from prior year, payable on March 16, to stockholders of record as of March 2, 2026.

The company's shares are trading more than 1% in pre-market trading after closing at $100.82 on Wednesday.

