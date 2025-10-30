Tradeweb Markets Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW), Thursday, reported third-quarter net income attributable to the company of $185.6 million or $0.86 per share, compared to $113.9 million or $0.53 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter were $0.87, up from $0.75 per share last year.

Total revenues for the quarter were $508.6 million, an increase of 13.3% from $448.9 million in the prior year period.

The company reported quarterly international revenues of $211.2 million, an increase of 24.8% compared to the prior year period.

The company reported $2.6 trillion average daily volume for the quarter, an increase of 11.8% compared to the prior year period.

