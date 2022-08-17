Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) jumps 5.5% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind three-year shareholder returns

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. Just take a look at Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW), which is up 62%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 45% (not including dividends).

Since it's been a strong week for Tradeweb Markets shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, Tradeweb Markets achieved compound earnings per share growth of 26% per year. The average annual share price increase of 18% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time. Of course, with a P/E ratio of 59.64, the market remains optimistic.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqGS:TW Earnings Per Share Growth August 17th 2022

We know that Tradeweb Markets has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Tradeweb Markets will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Tradeweb Markets the TSR over the last 3 years was 65%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Tradeweb Markets shareholders are down 14% for the year (even including dividends), falling short of the market return. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 7.5%, likely weighing on the stock. Investors are up over three years, booking 18% per year, much better than the more recent returns. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Tradeweb Markets scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

We will like Tradeweb Markets better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

