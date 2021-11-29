Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that TW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $95.99, the dividend yield is .33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TW was $95.99, representing a -3.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $99.25 and a 65.27% increase over the 52 week low of $58.08.

TW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). TW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.14. Zacks Investment Research reports TW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 22.68%, compared to an industry average of 21.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tw Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TW as a top-10 holding:

Amplify Digital & Online Trading ETF (BIDS)

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)

Global X Funds Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BOSS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIDS with an decrease of 0% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TW at 4.9%.

